POCATELLO — Musicians West will hold the 24th Annual Piano Festival and Competition on the campus of Idaho State University. This event has become one of the most prestigious musical events in the region and this year will offer $8,500 in prize money and scholarships.

Students from all over the state of Idaho will participate in the competitions. The competitions are open to all piano students in the state, ages 6-25. In conjunction with the competition will be a masterclass and recital from the primary adjudicator, Juan Pablo Andrade, from the faculty of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

