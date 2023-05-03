POCATELLO — Musicians West will hold the 24th Annual Piano Festival and Competition on the campus of Idaho State University. This event has become one of the most prestigious musical events in the region and this year will offer $8,500 in prize money and scholarships.
Students from all over the state of Idaho will participate in the competitions. The competitions are open to all piano students in the state, ages 6-25. In conjunction with the competition will be a masterclass and recital from the primary adjudicator, Juan Pablo Andrade, from the faculty of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
All events are free and open to the public.
Schedule of events:
— May 10 at 7:30 p.m. Scholarship benefit concert with duo-pianists Natalia Lauk and Jean Lobrot at Jensen Grand Concert Hall, performing works by Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich.
— May 11 at 6 p.m. Young artist competition at Jensen Concert Hall, the collegiate division, ages 18-25. Each contestant will perform a 20–30 minute recital program to vie for awards totaling $3,750.
— May 12 at 10 a.m. Juan Pablo Andrade will conduct a masterclass featuring ISU piano majors at Goranson Hall in the Fine Arts Building.
— May 12 at 7:30 p.m. Juan Pablo Andrade will perform a free recital featuring Latin American piano masterpieces, as well as works by Schumann and Chopin at Jensen Concert Hall.
— May 13 at 3 p.m. Competition finals for primary to intermediate I levels. Students will vie for $1,000 in prize money at Jensen Concert Hall.
— May 13 at 6:30 p.m. Competition finals for intermediate I to advanced II levels. Students will vie for $3,800 in prize money at Jensen Concert Hall.
The Musicians West Piano Festival and Competition was initiated in 1998 to elevate the teaching standards and student performances of piano students in the state of Idaho.
“It has been amazing to watch the level of playing become higher and higher each year,” said Mark Neiwirth, the founder and executive director of the festival. “It has been a life-long goal for me to produce this competition, and it is the highlight of the year for most piano students.”
Three adjudicators with prestigious credentials will judge all aspects of the competition. Juan Pablo Andrade is an internationally renowned pianist and will be the primary adjudicator. Other judges will be Dennis Alexander, renowned composer of educational pieces, from Albuquerque, N.M.; and Anna Fisher, an independent teacher in Portland, Ore. Participants in the competition will receive written critiques of their playing from the adjudicators, and the winners will get trophies and monetary awards.
Major sponsors of the festival are the F. M., Anne G., and Beverly B. Bistline Foundation in the Idaho Community Foundation; the Willard Charitable Foundation Inc.; ISU; and Portneuf Health, among others.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.