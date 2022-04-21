POCATELLO — After a two—year hiatus, Musicians West will hold the 23rd Annual Piano Festival and Competition on the campus of Idaho State University. This event has become one of the most prestigious musical events in the region, and this year will offer $8,000 in prize money and scholarships.
There is still time to register students for the competitions, with a deadline of May 1. Go to www.musicianswest.org for details and www.musicianswestregister.com to sign up.
Students from all over the state of Idaho will participate in the competitions. The competitions are open to all piano students in the state, ages 6-25. In conjunction with the competition will be a masterclass and recital from the primary adjudicator, Spencer Myer, from the faculties of both Longy School of Music in Boston and Indiana University.
All events are free and open to the public. Schedule of events:
— May 12 at 6:00 p.m. Young Artist Competition at Jensen Concert Hall. This is the collegiate division, ages 18-25. Each contestant will perform a 20-30 minute recital program to vie for awards totaling $3,750.
— May 13 at 10:00 a.m. Spencer Myer will conduct a masterclass featuring ISU piano majors at Goranson Hall in the Fine Arts Building.
— May 13 at 7:30 p.m. Spencer Myer will perform a free recital including the four Ballades of Chopin at Jensen Concert Hall.
— May 14 at 3:00 p.m. Competition finals for primary-intermediate I levels, students will vie for $1,000 in prize money at Jensen Concert Hall.
— May 14 at 6:30 p.m. Competition finals for intermediate I—advanced II levels, students will vie for $3,800 in prize money at Jensen Concert Hall.
The Musicians West Piano Festival and Competition was initiated in 1998 to elevate the teaching standards and student performances of piano students in the state of Idaho. “It has been amazing to watch the level of playing become higher and higher each year,” said Mark Neiwirth, the founder and director of the festival. “It has been a life-long goal for me to produce this competition, and it is the highlight of the year for most piano students.”
Three adjudicators with prestigious credentials will judge all aspects of the competition. Spencer Myer is an internationally renowned pianist and will be the primary adjudicator. Other judges will be Renato Fabbro from Portland, Ore. and Kimi Kawashima from Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Participants in the competition will receive written critiques of their playing from the adjudicators, and the winners will get trophies and monetary awards.
Major sponsors of the festival are the F.M., Anne G. and Beverly B. Bistline Foundation in the Idaho Community Foundation, the Willard Charitable Foundation Inc., Mountain View Hospital and the Pocatello Arts Council, among others.
For more information, go to www.musicianswest.org.