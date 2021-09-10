POCATELLO — Come and hear live music by musicians Michael Bateman, Tracy Faulter, and other musicians and singers every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello. 

High energy, crowd-pleasing music will make you want to get up and dance.

Michael Bateman said, “They wanted to get back to playing music so people can enjoy a couple of hours of free entertainment.”

The band plays a variety of music from rock to country and can jam out for about three hours. 

For questions, call 208-233-1212.