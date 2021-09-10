Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Come and hear live music by musicians Michael Bateman, Tracy Faulter and other musicians and singers every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
High energy, crowd-pleasing music will make you want to get up and dance.
Michael Bateman said, “They wanted to get back to playing music so people can enjoy a couple of hours of free entertainment.”
The band plays a variety of music from rock to country and can jam out for about three hours.
