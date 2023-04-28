WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. — The Museum of the Yellowstone is pleased to announce its 2023 season opening on May 13 at 11 a.m. Located a block from the west gate of Yellowstone National Park, the Museum of Yellowstone celebrates the rich history and natural wonders of Yellowstone and the surrounding areas, offering visitors an unforgettable experience.
“We’re excited to share our unique exhibits and programming with the community and to engage visitors of all ages in the wonders of Yellowstone,” said Brandi Burns, executive director of the Museum of the Yellowstone. “This summer’s exhibits will be a real treat for new visitors and those returning.”
Visitors to the museum will discover exhibits exploring the park, from the stagecoach days and the coming of the Union Pacific Railroad to West Yellowstone. This year visitors will have a special opportunity to view the traveling exhibit "The Journey of the Resilient Niimiipuu (Nez Perce) People" from the Ravalli County Museum & Historical Society. After June 1, a second traveling exhibit, "All Set for the West," will arrive from the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.
The Museum of the Yellowstone is located at 104 Yellowstone Ave., West Yellowstone, Mont., and will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We invite everyone to come and explore the remarkable stories and beauty of our region,” said Burns. “We look forward to welcoming you to the Museum of the Yellowstone.”
