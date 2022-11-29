IDAHO FALLS — The Museum of Idaho is thrilled to announce its new executive director after an extensive nationwide search.
Jeff Carr, current senior director of external affairs, will be taking the helm in January when current Executive Director Karen Baker retires.
MOI board chair Joe Giebel said the selection committee chose Carr, 37, after carefully narrowing down a pool of 273 candidates.
“The museum is in good hands with Jeff’s excellent leadership, and I look forward to what the next years will bring,” Giebel said.
Carr hopes to expand the museum’s growing outreach efforts by working with museum supporters and business and government leaders to address community needs collaboratively.
“Under Karen’s direction over the past six years, the museum has really matured as an institution and expanded in many different ways,” Carr said. “We’re now coming into our 20th anniversary, and we’re more capable than ever. We have such a bright, dedicated and talented team.”
“It was a tough, tough decision,” Giebel said. “This is really a testament to this institution — after all of the effort we went through during this intense selection process in a national search, the two best candidates were right here from the museum.”
Carr stressed the importance of maintaining a close working relationship with fellow candidate and current senior director of education, programs and engagement Chloe Doucette during his time at the helm. He also plans to expand the museum’s growing outreach efforts by working with academic, business and community leaders.
“I think the museum can bring a lot of good to the community in ways people don’t always expect,” Carr said. “We are so much more than just the exhibits. All of the things we are able to do for the underserved communities here, for rural education, for bringing the world to Idaho, I believe our potential is limitless.”
After graduating from Utah State and Stanford University, he worked in Washington, D.C. as an analyst with the CIA. He spent time traveling abroad undercover, spending a lengthy amount of time in eastern Europe and becoming an expert on crisis issues happening across the region. Carr was at times part of briefings in the White House Situation Room, having an impact on U.S. foreign policy.
However, his Eastern Idaho roots were always calling to him.
“I love this community. I was born and raised here, and I always knew I wanted to end up back here in Eastern Idaho. The only thing I always knew I wanted to do professionally was to serve this community. The Museum of Idaho is the perfect place to do that. I think the museum is able to do so much good in the community and already does.”
The selection committee consisted of members of the executive committee from the museum’s board of trustees.
Current board vice chair Mike Walker said the direction the museum is headed is personal to him.
“I literally love this place and what it both represents and does for the community,” Walker said. “What the museum does for the community is extremely important.”
Carr’s initial five-year vision stresses ways the museum can continue to grow to serve the community.
During his past five years working at MOI, the museum has seen significant growth, which included a monumental expansion for more exhibit space. The museum also pivoted during the 2020 pandemic to serve the community in new ways when its doors were closed.
This past summer, Baker announced her plans to retire in January to spend more time with her family after leading the museum for the past six years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.