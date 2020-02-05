The Muley Fanatic Foundation Southeast Idaho Chapter would like to thank everyone that donates and supports the Muley Fanatics Foundation. The support has made it so we could help out with the fence and crossings for the mule deer and other big game on Highway 30. Because of your wonderful support, we were able to donate monies to help fund two easements for the Rocky Point project south of Montpelier, where there are hundreds of animal and vehicle collisions every year.
The mule deer population is very important to sportsmen and the economy, and we want to do what we can to help our deer herds. With all your support, we are hoping to be able to help with other such projects.
If anyone would like to join the MFF, you can do so at muleyfanatic.org.
I would also like to inform everyone that there is a meeting about the Rocky Point project on Tuesday at the Allred Center in Montpelier from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Please come and show your support for this project.