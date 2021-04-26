MONTPELIER — The Muley Fanatic Foundation Southeast Idaho Chapter will have a fundraising event 4 p.m. May 22 at the Bear Lake Fairgrounds, U.S. Highway 30 in Montpelier.
This event is the Foundation's third annual banquet. Seating is limited, so get tickets now.
Big buck tables cost $1,500 and include reserved seating for eight, eight meals, eight MFF memberships and a gun. Only three tables are left.
Couples tickets are $100 and include two meals and one MFF membership.
Single tickets are $60 and include a meal and MFF membership.
Youth tickets are $30 and include one meal and a chance to win a prize. All youth must have a ticket.
To purchase tickets, go to mffseidaho20.givesmart.com.
For more information, contact Chris Price at 208-540-0130, Tony Price at 208-540-0293 or Rita Cook at 208-705-2795.