POCATELLO — Looking for something wild to do this month? How about attending one of the upcoming sportsmen’s banquets?
Sportsmen organizations from around the region typically schedule their banquets and fundraisers this time of year. It is the perfect time to get together as fellow outdoors and wildlife enthusiasts and do something wild for wildlife.
Not sure when or where your favorite group’s banquet is? Check out the information below for upcoming events in Southeastern Idaho, or search the internet for the information. Most sportsmen’s organizations have a website with chapter contact information.
The Mule Deer Foundation, Southeast Idaho Chapter's banquet will be 6:30 p.m., with doors opening 5 p.m., Saturday at Courtesy Ford-Lincoln, 1600 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. For ticket and banquet location information, call Gabe Allen at 208-241-4241 or https://muledeer.org. Tickets have sold out in the past, so purchase tickets now.
The Pheasants Forever, Franklin County Chapter's banquet will be 6 p.m., with doors opening 5 p.m., Saturday at Preston High School, 151 E. 2nd S. in Preston. For ticket and banquet information, call Kody Purser at 208-760-7096.
Banquets are so much more than just an opportunity to eat good food and have fun with the family. They also function as fundraisers to generate money for wildlife conservation, community contributions and youth programs — right here in Southeastern Idaho. And most of these groups donate time, energy and funding to support Idaho Fish and Game projects.
Mule Deer Foundation supported the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust in a multi-partner effort to protect critical winter range habitat for mule deer in the foothills near Century High School. MDF has also donated money to Idaho Fish and Game for GPS collars used in mule deer studies in the region and gave time, energy and money to replant fire-impacted winter ranges.
Pheasants Forever have contributed volunteer hours and other resources to Idaho Fish and Game habitat projects in Southeast Idaho. This group has also been committed to getting youth and families connected to the outdoors by organizing hunting clinics.
If you would like to help groups like these continue with their tireless efforts, consider buying an annual membership or volunteering your time to help with a project. You can also make a contribution by attending a sportsmen’s banquet or fundraiser — and bring the whole family. From great food to raffles for wonderful prizes, to auctions for fabulous items and games for the kids — there is something for everyone.
Some wonderful groups have already held their banquets this year — however, you don’t have to go to a banquet or fundraiser to make a difference to wildlife. Local groups like Ducks Unlimited, Safari Club International, Blackfoot River Bowmen, Southeast Idaho Fly Fishers, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and others are always looking for new members and donations to further their conservation efforts.