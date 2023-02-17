Bob Devine

Idaho State University women’s basketball plays Saturday against Sacramento State at 2 p.m. in Reed Gym. After defeating Portland State Thursday night, the Bengals move into the final weeks of the season as they prepare for the Big Sky Tournament. Tickets range from $7 to $15 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym ticket office beginning one hour before the game.

The 43rd annual Simplot Games will feature its event finals this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Holt Arena. Admission is free for event watchers, and all are welcome to attend. Seating is only available on the north side of the building due to construction.

