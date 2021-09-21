Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish star in "Here Today" at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Bengal Theater at Idaho State University. When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York street singer Emma Payge, they form an unlikely, yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
"Snake Eyes" is the weekend feature at the ISU Bengal Theater, with shows Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday shows at 4:30 and 7 p.m. An ancient Japanese clan welcomes a loner called Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Acclaimed movie "Percy vs Goliath" plays Sunday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the ISU Bengal Theater. This true story follows small-town farmer Percy Schmeiser, who challenges a major conglomerate when the company's genetically modified canola is discovered in his crops. As he speaks out, he realizes he is representing thousands of other disenfranchised farmers around the world, and suddenly becomes an unsuspecting folk hero in a desperate war to protect farmers' rights. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/percy.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
