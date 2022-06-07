Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in romantic comedy "Marry Me" this Wednesday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. When a famous singer leaves her cheating fiance, she surrenders and cynically decides to marry the first person she sees, who happens to be a school math teacher, and the result is a collision between two clashing worlds where both must decide whether there is a way to bring those worlds together. Admission is $1 for ISU summer movies. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/marryme.
The Idaho State University Summer Concert on the Quad series kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m. with returning favorite John Rush, the Human iPod. According to press releases, John Rush takes you on a musical journey like no other one-man show can. Rush performs a blend of original music and well known songs. Wowing audiences with his guitar work and capturing them with his voice and lyrics, John Rush won Campus Entertainer of the Year and Campus Awards Musician of the Year. All are welcome to attend.
"Urinetown: The Musical!" is at the Stephens Performing Arts Center this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom. Tickets run $9 to $14 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
Sundance Film Festival winner "Safety Not Guaranteed" will be the movie next Wednesday, June 15, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Three Seattle magazine writers take a road trip to investigate the author of a classified ad seeking someone to travel back in time with, but what starts as a skeptical trip eventually has the writers second guessing their perceptions on what is possible and what is not. Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/safety.
And J.D. Eicher will be featured at the ISU Concert on the Quad on June 16 at 6 p.m. Eicher is a Youngstown, OH-area born and bred musician known for dynamic vocals and meaningful, carefully-crafted lyrics. He possesses “an original voice, both literally and figuratively.” With a lyrical talent culled from the great tradition of American singer/songwriters, Eicher also brings the melodic sensibility of great British songwriters such as Paul McCartney and Elvis Costello. All are welcome to attend.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus related information posted in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.