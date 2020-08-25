POCATELLO — Although many activities at Idaho State University, including fall sports, have been put on the back burner, one area where events will continue is at ISU's Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union.
The fall movie schedule is underway with shows on the weekends, and even though the Pond Student Union is largely closed on Sundays, the Bengal Theater is still open for movies, with access to the building on the 8th Avenue side where the movie theater sign sits above the doors. Reserved parking areas on the 8th Avenue side are open to park in by anyone on weekends with the exception of the handicapped spots still requiring a disabled parking permit.
Upcoming movies at the Bengal Theater include "The Invisible Man" showing Friday at 7 and 9:45 p.m., with Saturday shows at 4 and 7 p.m. When a woman's abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of dire events unfold, she works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Acclaimed summer movie, "The High Note" will play Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Dakota Johnson, Ice Cube and Tracee Ellis Ross (daughter of singer Diana Ross), star in this story about an aging superstar singer and her overworked personal assistant who are presented with a choice that could alter the course of both of their careers. "The sincere charm of this romantic comedy triumphs," writes the New Yorker. (Rated PG-13.) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to www.isucinema.com/high.
Looking ahead to next week, "The Public" plays on Sept. 4, at 7 and 9:45 p.m., with Sept. 5 shows at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin and Taylor Schilling star as an act of civil disobedience turn into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold. Hollywood News writes, "'The Public' is the best movie of the year so far and represents a new creative high point for Estevez as a filmmaker." (Rated PG-13.) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to www.isucinema.com/public.
And "The Best of Enemies" is the feature on Sept. 6, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This film couldn't be more timely as the true story of a civil rights leader's clash with a KKK leader over school integration in Durham, North Carolina, leads to unexpected outcomes as both are challenged to face their own fears to find what is best for their community. (Rated PG-13.) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to www.isucinema.com/best.
Masks and social distancing measures are in effect at the Bengal Theater. For more information and to learn about upcoming movies at ISU, go to the film society website at www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.