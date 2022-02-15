"American Underdog" plays Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This story about NFL star Kurt Warner follows his unlikely rise from grocery clerk to Superbowl MVP quarterback, spurred on by his faith and dedication and support from his family. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is the movie Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Nicholas Cage stars in "Pig" Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregon wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. "The unpredictable Cage delivers some of his best work in years," writes Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times, while Variety Magazine calls it, "Unexpectedly touching; as a showcase for Cage's brilliance, it's a revelation." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/pig.
Looking ahead to next week, the "Night at the Museum" trilogy will play Feb. 21-23, at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with part one on Monday, part two on Tuesday and part three on Wednesday night. A security guard at a museum stumbles onto a discovery that the animals and people featured in the museum come alive at night with chaotic and humorous results. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
And acclaimed Western "Old Henry" will be shown on Feb. 27 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. A widowed farmer and his son warily take in a mysterious, injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse of men claiming to be the law come for the money, the farmer must defend his homestead, while deciding who to trust. "Character actor Tim Blake Nelson delivers world-weary greatness," writes Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times, while the Newspaper Publishers Association calls it, "an ingeniously crafted cowboy yarn." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/oldhenry.
