Academy Award-nominated "One Night in Miami" plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. It's February 1964, and a young Cassius Clay becomes the Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World. Because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws, Clay spends the evening in Miami's African American Overtown neighborhood, meeting up with political activist Malcolm X, musician Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown. During this historic evening, these icons shared their thoughts with each other about moving the country forward to equality. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
"Dune" is the feature this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This mythic journey tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny, but on a mission to the world Arrakis his people are attacked and Paul must fight to survive, teaming up with the planet's natives to try and rid it from the forces of evil and exploitation. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
"The Last Duel" will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater. Set in the midst of the Hundred Years’ War and based on actual events, the film unravels long-held assumptions about France's last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals. When Carrouges' wife, Marguerite, accuses Le Gris of assaulting her, the subsequent events catapult all of them into a precarious cat-and-mouse game that will decide who will survive. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a Bengal ID.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.