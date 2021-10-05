Bob Devine

POCATELLO — "I, Frankenstein" plays Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.

"Too Big To Fail" plays Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.

Marvel's "Black Widow" is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater, with shows Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.

