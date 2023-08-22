Welcome to another school year at Idaho State University. The sports and movie scene kicks into high gear this weekend with an invite to the public to join the campus community to celebrate the arts and join in Bengal pride.
This weekend's movie feature at the Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union is "Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse" showing Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man is catapulted across the multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.
Then on Sunday evening, "Asteroid City" plays at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. A group of people from diverse backgrounds congregate as world-changing events spectacularly disrupt the itinerary of the Junior Stargazer and Space Cadet convention in an American desert town. The Los Angeles Times writes, "It soars, with a conclusion as moving as it is undeniable." while ABC News adds, "This Atomic-age fable about teen space nerds and their parents tinges fun with true feeling." Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/asteroid.
The ISU soccer team opens its home season on Sunday at noon against Utah Valley at Davis Field. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children under 18 and senior citizens, while ISU students get in free with a current Bengal ID.
Also on Sunday, the ISU volleyball team opens its home season against Boise State at 4 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children under 18 and senior citizens, while ISU students get in free with a current Bengal ID.
Looking ahead to next week, "The Flash" plays Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. Worlds collide when the Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. However, when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, he must rally the superheroes from a different timeline to help save the day. Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.
And ISU soccer is back in action on Sept. 1 against South Dakota at 7 p.m. and on Sept. 3 against South Dakota State at 1 p.m. at Davis Field. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children under 18 and senior citizens, while ISU students get in free with a current Bengal ID.
