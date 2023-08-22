Bob Devine

Welcome to another school year at Idaho State University. The sports and movie scene kicks into high gear this weekend with an invite to the public to join the campus community to celebrate the arts and join in Bengal pride.

This weekend's movie feature at the Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union is "Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse" showing Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man is catapulted across the multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.

