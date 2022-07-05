It’s been over 35 years since Tony Scott’s “Top Gun” was released in theaters, making stars of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. The movie was a brazenly lowest-common-denominator attempt at cashing in on American cold-war jingoism and macho military bravado, but it’s endured through the years for its empty-headed all-vibes aesthetic. Scott knew how to make intentionally dumb crowd pleasers, despite rarely getting positive critical reception for his signature MTV style.
These days, pop culture is ruled with an iron fist by the comic con audience. Superheroes, sci-fi, and recognizable IPs are what's required if you want to make a large return on big-budget investments. Unlike “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones” and other fan-boy properties like “Terminator,” “Top Gun” wasn’t a movie for the nerds; it was a proud male power fantasy for the jocks. Nevertheless, this long-awaited sequel starring a 60-year-old tabloid celebrity managed to win two weekends in a row with a largely older audience, and nobody in the film shoots light beams from their palms.
“Top Gun: Maverick” picks back up in real-time since we last left our hero (Tom Cruise) at the academy, wherein an air mission killed his best friend and co-pilot, Goose (Anthony Edwards). Maverick has since refused to marry, have kids, or even advance further in his military career than a Captain. Despite this, his skill as a pilot has brought him back to the Top Gun academy to train a group of young pilots for a risky mission to destroy a uranium mining operation within a deep canyon in enemy territory. This mission forces the lone wolf to face the now-grown son of his late friend, Rooster (Miles Teller), who needs to reckon with the specter of his father if he wants to succeed on his own terms.
“Oblivion” and “Tron: Legacy” director Joseph Kosinski steps in for the now-deceased Tony Scott. He manages to evoke Scott's sweaty style while grounding the subject matter in character and well-paced scene-work. Like the 1986 film, magic-hour natural lighting and tactile beachy locations dominate the tone and visual design here, but Kosinski has a knack for action cinema and understands how to guide our eyes through a complicated set-piece.
It takes a little too long to introduce the younger characters and too often the story shifts the focus away from them to focus on Cruise’s padded-out love story with Jennifer Connelly as Penny the bartender. But when we do meet our young cadets, they are surprisingly just as charismatic and charming as their predecessors. Glen Powell as the cocky Hangman steals every scene he appears in. Monica Barbaro as Phoenix fits right in with the other bros, and Lewis Pullman as the awkward bomb tech, Bob, fills out the cast as the kind of nerd we were just talking about. Jon Hamm and Charles Parnell also bring the needed beef to their functionally expository roles.
Much of the movie is noticeably familiar. Plot points are lifted directly from the first film’s script, with the rising and falling action of the story practically traced beat for beat. And yet, the emotional core seems more genuine and better earned than the glossy hero’s journey of the original. Kosinski is a talented stylist, and the movie works on the big screen as a rousing character-based popcorn nibbler.
Where the movie doesn’t quite hit the target is with its use of run-time between Cruise’s comeback arch and Teller’s journey of self-actualization. The final conflict tries to tie these narratives together in what is frankly a ludicrous action scene full of dumb-dumb coincidences. But despite the clunky landing, this sequel mostly soars, and it’s easy to see why audiences of all ages are positively responding.
Grade: B
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.