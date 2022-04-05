It's only been a few weeks since Netflix released their horror requel, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” a somewhat low-effort attempt to restart the cannibal killer franchise where Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic left off. The ripple effect from the monument in exploitation horror bares out with decades of obvious imitators. From horror favorites like “The Hills Have Eyes” and “Motel Hell,” to modern movers and shakers like “Wrong Turn” and “House of 1000 Corpses,” these films lift themes and concepts directly from Hooper’s low-budget masterpiece.
Ti West’s latest splatter flick, “X,” walks a tightrope between homage and rip-off, but does so with enough self-awareness and youthful zest that it justifies an honorable retread.
Set in 1979 Texas, a group of young travelers rent a rural cabin to shoot an adult film, in hopes of propelling them out of their small-town lives. Mia Goth and Brittany Snow star as Maxine and Bobby-Lynne, the pretty starlets of this pornographic production. Rapper Kid Cudi plays the male on-camera talent, Jackson. Martin Henderson plays the slick-talking, McConaughey-esque producer Wayne. Owen Campbell and Jenna Ortega round out the cast as RJ and Lorraine — the porn director with art-house aspirations and his shy sound-technician girlfriend. The team must keep their antics a secret since their living quarters are only a grassy field away from the cabin’s elderly landlords, Howard (Stephen Ure), and his sundowning wife, Pearl (also played by Mia Goth).
It's clear from the get-go that these traditional, religious octogenarians represent a repressed and violently reactionary generation that came before that of the free-love out-of-towners who they encounter. When Pearl’s dementia takes the form of disassociated nymphomania, the couple reclaim their territory in strange and unpredictable acts of carnal terror.
West taps into a visceral fear of decay and aging by baiting the audience with base titillation and switching suddenly to the same physical desires as expressed by traditionally undesired bodies. When the characters, like the audience, naturally recoil from these advances, that’s when they are punished into brutal and gory executions.
One might find all of this in bad taste and needlessly cruel, and if that’s how you feel, you’re not wrong. The tradition of exploitation is to push beyond the veil of decency with lurid premises that you won’t see in the average movie-going experience. In this sense, “X” captures the depravity and anarchic glee of Tobe Hooper’s “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” as well as his lesser-known follow-up, “Eaten Alive.” West also leans into a knowing satire, akin to the subtler moments of Sam Raimi’s “Evil Dead” franchise.
While this exercise in genre doesn’t say anything new about its subject matter, it's worth noting that the porn director character makes the point of aspiring to the heights of French art cinema, even though his role is to simply capture meaningless sex. A24, the studio that distributed “X,” is associated with a style of “elevated horror” that evokes the art-house auteurs of the 1960s and ’70s. The shots here are composed with skill, and the horror is effective in building and releasing tension, but, to the movie’s benefit, this is not an art film. Perhaps West has his tongue in his cheek as he uses the mainstream clout of A24 to release what is essentially a down and dirty, no-frills slasher film filled with boobs, blood and well-executed mayhem.
Grade: B+
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.