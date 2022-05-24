The latest adaptation of Stephen King’s 1980 novel “Firestarter” proves that winning formulas are not a guarantee, even when bringing to life the work of a beloved author. This is now the second attempt to adapt this story to the big screen — the first in 1984 with then-child star Drew Barrymore — and both versions suffer from a lack of vision or style to separate it from its stock plot machinations. This latest take, released simultaneously in theaters and on the NBC streaming service Peacock, doesn’t even have the excuse or benefit of ’80s nostalgia to create meaningful world building.
King’s novel tells the story of a young girl named Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) who’s born with pyrokinetic powers that come about during times of mental distress. Her parents, Andy (Zac Efron) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon), met in college while undergoing volunteer experiments from a shadow organization called The Shop. Knowing of their nefarious intent to study and dissect their daughter, the family hides off the grid until an accident at school involving Charlie’s powers puts them back on the radar of the dangerous agency. Andy and Charlie then hit the road to hide from a psychic assassin called Rainbird (Michael Greyeyes) who's hot on their trail.
After a promising opening credits montage that portrays Efron and Lemmon as young college students interrogated about their powers by The Shop, the movie quickly devolves into a sluggish series of mid-shots, uninspired editing and flat, TV-pilot levels of direction. Scenes rarely build or maintain tension due to the lack of effective manipulation of the audience. Moments of violence and conflict make no creative use of the frame, and the sequencing of these shots fails to create a significant psychological response.
The performances by Armstrong and Efron service the story at the level it’s told, but the script rarely ventures away from dialogue or scene-work that humanizes them past their function to push the plot forward. Greyeyes has the potential to be a compelling villain, but he, too, lacks the interiority needed on the page to fill out his motivations. Gloria Reuben as Captain Hollister, the big baddie of the plot, often overacts, which is all too easy to do when the movie isn’t asking for anything specific from its cast.
“Firestarter” is a simple story, and with the right team behind it, it should work as a piece of genre fiction. We’ve seen this story reworked with great success in the form of the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” the 2016 Jeff Nichols picture “Midnight Special” and the X-Men-related project “Logan.” But those films have a passion for the material and a consistent visual language that maximizes the inherent drama of their screenplays. Conversely, this lackadaisical King adaptation fails to maximize the inherent excitement of its source.
Grade: D+
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.