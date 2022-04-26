Judd Apatow’s direct-to-Netflix, pandemic-era comedy “The Bubble” is a humorless black hole where otherwise talented actors and writers desperately try to use a real-world crisis to whine about on-set safety protocols and career woes.
Hollywood was on the brink of collapse during the pre-vaccine COVID quarantines, and theaters were closing their doors or severely limiting their seating. Given these circumstances, it’s understandable that the industry’s neurosis about its future relevance would come to fruition in a timely comedy. Nevertheless, this slap-dash production — filled with preening, spoiled movie stars — does not find enough universality within the premise to justify its baggy two-hour-and-nine-minute runtime or its embarrassingly low joke-to-laugh ratio.
The film follows a large group of actors and film crew as they try to pull together the sixth installment of an effects-driven franchise called “Cliff Beasts.” Karen Gillan stars as Carol Cobb, who once left the series to pursue more serious work, returning to the franchise after the pandemic dries up other offers. Her “Cliff Beasts” co-stars include Guz Khan as the difficult-to-work-with Howie, Leslie Mann as the bitter, washed-up Lauren Van Chance, David Duchovny as the fan’s surrogate Dustin Mulray, Pedro Pascal as a sex-crazed wildcard named Dieter Bravo, Keegan-Michael Key as the faux-enlightened spiritualist actor Sean Knox, and Iris Apatow as a young TikTok influencer named Krystal Kris.
While constantly testing and maintaining on-set isolation from other visitors within a luxury English hotel, the group’s uncertain futures cause a series of clashing egos. These outbursts manifest as impulsive relations with the hotel staff, dangerous stunts gone wrong and ongoing contract disputes, as the shooting schedule continues to shift forward because of COVID setbacks.
Occasionally, the film breaks from the behind-the-scenes clap trap to focus on in-scene depictions of their terrible monster picture. These green-screen recreations observe the cast as they try to stay in character while talking to CGI dinosaurs and delivering intentionally stilted action-movie dialogue. These absurdist moments, in between much longer depictions of lowest-common-denominator Hollywood satire, are the only scenes that managed to crack a smile on my face.
Everything here feels low-effort and smug. The script by Apatow and Pam Brady — if we’re to believe there was a shooting script — lacks structure, resulting in bland dialogue set-pieces in which the cast meanders around the set complaining to each other in character. Even Fred Armisen’s eccentric performance as the fictional director Darren Eigen and Peter Serafinowicz as the hard-nosed producer Gavin can’t save this who’s who of should-have-known-betters. What was intended as parody quickly devolves into self-parody as each pointless scene of “I’ll be in my trailer” level of cliché passes.
In a world where comedies about genre moviemaking like “Three Amigos,” “Galaxy Quest” and “Tropic Thunder” exist, the conceptual and functional failures of this tired vanity project cannot be excused. "The Bubble" was likely produced with limited resources and low expectations because of the pandemic, but where skilled filmmakers will use logistic challenges to better shape the material into something tighter and more specific, Apatow flubs the entire enterprise like an endless reel of misbegotten Oscar skits.
Grade: F
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.