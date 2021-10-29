Movement is the secret to a healthy, good quality of life.
It changes brain hormones to make you happy, it optimizes gut function to make you regular, it helps prevent falls and weakness so you can be active and do the things you want, no matter your age.
The list is so expansive, I will not even try to mention everything.
Story continues below video
The fact is the amount you move dictates your quality of life. According to a recent study done at the Exercise Medicine Research Institute at Edith Cowan University in Washington, movement also kills cancer. When you exercise your muscles secrete proteins called myokines.
Myokines, according to this study, suppress tumor growth and actively fight cancer cells. This study took obese prostate cancer patients and had them do 12 weeks of exercise training. They then took their blood and applied the blood to living prostate cancer cells.
This blood suppressed cancer cell growth. It seems that the myokines not only suppress tumor growth themselves, but actively recruit the immune system to combat the cancer cells.
What is interesting is that several of our current treatments for prostate cancer decrease muscle mass, and therefore remove this amazing innate ability. This is common in a lot of cancer treatments.
This study focused on prostate cancer, but the researchers said it most likely applies to most if not all cancers. We have known for some time that people who exercise when they have cancer survive their cancer longer than people who don’t.
Movement, once again, shows its ability to optimize your life.
This study was done on actual cancer cells, but logic (and admittedly positive speculation) tells us that if a cancer rears its head in your body and you are a regular exerciser, you are more likely to suppress it before it becomes apparent.
This is just one more example of the importance of regular movement.
No matter your situation or health, do your best to move as much as you can. Your life really can depend on it.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.