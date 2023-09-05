BLACKFOOT — This year, there will be a mother’s lounge at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, sponsored by Grove Creek Medical Center, a member of Bingham Healthcare.
The mother’s lounge is a quiet, private, and air-conditioned space for mothers to escape the heat and nurse their babies. As part of this year’s fair, Grove Creek will have one conveniently located tent, which can be found on the fair map in blue, https://funatthefair.com/general-info/maps/
The mother's lounge will be located just outside of the tunnel near the west events in a larger tent.
In addition, a private area in the same, larger tent in the western area by the tunnel, Bingham will also be setting up a sensory safe space for parents with children who have sensory processing difficulties. This will be a peaceful place to stop for a minute, cool off and reset from all of the noise and lights. This sensory area will have a low-lit, air-conditioned room with soft furniture, white noise and nutrias colors. (Nutrias color is primarily a color from the yellow color family, which is a mixture of orange and yellow.) This will serve as a place to give the brain and senses a break for moms or dads and children of any age.
Also, in a nearby area, massage therapists from the College of Massage Therapy will be offering free chair massages. After traveling from booth to booth, take a load off your weary feet and receive a free massage that will give you extra energy to get through the rest of your fair day.
“As one of the Grand Champion sponsors, Bingham Healthcare commits valuable time and resources to making sure everyone gets the most out of their fair experience,” said Valerie Jewett, director of public relations and marketing at Bingham Healthcare. “We are excited to be a part of this amazing event, helping to make it as enjoyable as possible for everyone who attends.”
While people are having fun at the fair, sometimes accidents do happen. Bingham Memorial’s emergency room is just seconds from the fairgrounds, located at 98 Poplar St. Its fully staffed ER is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The phone number is 208-785-3813.
For non-emergencies, 1st Choice Urgent Care & Family Medicine is located at 1350 Parkway Drive in the Riverside Plaza in Blackfoot (across the street from McDonald's). Patients can be treated with minor emergency and illness needs, such as breaks, sprains, fevers, flu symptoms, minor injuries, stitches, allergic reactions, respiratory illnesses, sinus infections and more.
