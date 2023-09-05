mother's lounge

A mother's lounge is available at this year's fair.

 Photo courtesy of Grove Creek Medical Center

BLACKFOOT — This year, there will be a mother’s lounge at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, sponsored by Grove Creek Medical Center, a member of Bingham Healthcare.

The mother’s lounge is a quiet, private, and air-conditioned space for mothers to escape the heat and nurse their babies. As part of this year’s fair, Grove Creek will have one conveniently located tent, which can be found on the fair map in blue,  https://funatthefair.com/general-info/maps/

