I’m an optimist, and I don’t want to jump to conclusions here, but it feels like spring is in the air. I work part time at a wonderful local greenhouse, and maybe it’s all the flowers we are potting. Maybe it’s the fact that I’m from the south and by now things are already warm and green so that’s what my brain is used to. I realize that this is Idaho and we could have a blizzard next week. But I’m ready for spring. I’m ready for green leaves and flowers budding out from the trees. I’m ready for lush grass that needs to be mowed. I’m ready for warm sunshine. Spring is when we are reminded that long, dark and cold days don’t last forever.
I’m also hopeful that we are turning a corner in the struggle against the coronavirus. More and more people are getting vaccinations, schools have largely opened, and these are hopeful signs. Vigilance is still warranted, and many more steps are necessary before we can fully move past the pandemic, but it’s time we began thinking about what our post pandemic lives will be like.
As that conversation unfolds, I’d like to propose a framework that moves beyond simply healing. The notion of healing includes the idea that the wound has closed. The damage has been reversed. The infection is no longer present. One of the harsh realities of this pandemic is that even after businesses and restaurants are open 100 percent; even after we aren’t wearing masks any longer, we will still be recovering from COVID-19. There is no vaccine for healing the emotional and mental trauma of a pandemic.
But there is something hopeful on the other side of trauma. There is something beyond trauma other than post-traumatic stress. In 1996 two psychologists, Richard Tedeschi and Lawrence Calhoun, from the University of North Carolina coined the term post-traumatic growth. The basis of their concept stemmed from research that showed many survivors of trauma reported that the trauma had changed them for the better. This includes individuals who had come to see their suffering, not as an endpoint, but as a catalyst for positive growth in their lives that would not have been possible otherwise.
Resiliency in the face of trauma is a powerful thing. Much research exists to support the idea that resilient people owe their success to positive mindsets. In education and counseling, much is written about the need for developing a growth mindset vs. a fixed mindset. A growth mindset views challenges as opportunities to grow. A fixed mindset views challenges as a reason to quit trying.
I believe that there is a tremendous argument to be made that we can emerge from the pandemic stronger and better than we were before. I believe that using a growth mindset, as a community, we can emerge with post-traumatic growth rather than post-traumatic stress.
For example, it’s true that in the past year we have faced challenges that very few people thought were possible on the scale we have seen. So, do you live in fear, stockpiling toilet paper in your basement and terrified that another pandemic might come along and finish us off? Or do you take pride in the fact that you are still here. You endured. You found a way; we found our way. Maybe we aren’t as vulnerable as we were told we were. Maybe we have more inner strength than we ever thought we did. If you have the inner strength to survive a pandemic, what else can you use that inner strength to accomplish once the pandemic is over?
Before the pandemic we had friends and family members. During the pandemic we have been cut off from physical experiences of community that we took for granted before. Yet those relationships have survived. They weren’t as fragile as they first seemed. Once we can freely visit face to face, those relationships will be closer than they ever were before. If you have relationships that can survive a pandemic, what kind of powerful experiences of community can we build?
One day we will all be on the other side of the pandemic. Survivors with a growth mindset will find deeper meaning in life’s experiences and relationships. Resilient people will re-evaluate life goals and approach the future with a focus and energy that we never would have appreciated or known if we had not had this traumatic experience. What will you do with the inner strength you discovered? How will you build on the relationships that have endured? What life experiences will you cherish more than ever? What do you want to do with your life, now that we have been reminded what a treasure life is?
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.