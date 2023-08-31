Temple

M. L. Panadda Diskul, Former Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister of Thailand is greeted by Susan Gong at the Bangkok Thailand Temple open house on Monday, August 28, 2023. Elder Gerrit W. Gong and others look on.

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Over the past three days, more than 700 distinguished guests from Thailand and elsewhere have toured the new Bangkok Thailand Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, along with his wife, Susan, have helped lead these groups through the house of the Lord.

Many guests expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn more about the Church of Jesus Christ.

