POCATELLO — Over 180 members of the community gathered at the Leavitt Center in Pocatello Monday night at a campaign kickoff event for David Worley, as he begins his campaign for the office of mayor of Pocatello.

Attendees were treated to an inspiring performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America" by the a cappella vocal group Maharmony, after which Mr. Worley addressed the crowd about his principles, vision and fervent commitment to defending the Constitution in his execution of the office of mayor.

During his speech, Worley said: “Some of you may ask, ‘Why would you be any different?’ Let me ask; how many politicians say the pleasing things you want to hear — and then do none of it? I have spent my entire adult life literally, in some instances, fighting to defend the rights and liberties of the American people.

"I swore to defend the Constitution against all threats, foreign and domestic, and I have lived that oath. I have risked my career on multiple occasions to side with the people against the forces of tyranny. I give you the same promise found in the declaration. I pledge to you my life, my fortune and my sacred honor. I will never betray your freedom, and I will fight for you as your mayor; not for any minority of interests, not for any group of people with power. I will fight for you, the people.”