Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended a booster dose of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to be given to specific groups.
For the Moderna vaccine, these groups include:
— 65 years and older.
Story continues below video
— Age 18 plus who live in long-term care settings.
— Age 18 plus who have underlying medical conditions.
— Age 18 plus who work or live in high-risk settings (e.g. health care workers, teachers, child care workers and grocery store workers).
For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, these groups include:
— Age 18 plus who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a booster is recommended 6 months following the second dose. For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the booster is recommended two months after the initial dose.
There are now booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.
Booster shots will be available at any location where the COVID-19 vaccine is available. To find a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers, visit Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s website at www.siphidaho.org or call the COVID hotline at 208-234-5875. Individuals can schedule an appointment online at siphidaho.org or they can call the COVID hotline at 208-234-5875.
The hotline is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Patients will need to bring their vaccination card with them to their appointment
“The need for a booster shot doesn’t represent a failure of the existing vaccine. The concept is to prolong protective immunity, particularly if there is evidence that protection is waning after a period of time. The booster is designed to help people maintain their level of immunity for a longer period of time," said Maggie Mann, SIPH’s district director.
"What matters is whether people continue to be protected against severe disease. The goal of the vaccination program is to prevent hospitalization and death."
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.