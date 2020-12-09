How often do you receive spam phone calls telling you your vehicle’s warranty is about to expire unless you call back immediately? Or maybe an email saying there have been suspicious purchases on your Amazon account, even though the email is not from Amazon? Today we are seeing more and more phishing attacks on numerous different platforms. I’ve even received scam text messages to my phone in recent months. Not only are we seeing these more often, but the attempts are getting more creative and innovative every day.
Although many of us may feel comfortable being able to spot the difference between a legitimate communication and a phishing attempt, are you sure those around you would be able to do the same? There is research that suggests those most likely to fall for scams are older, vulnerable adults who usually live alone. Right now, I could count five people in my family who I may be able to put into this category.
Just in the last couple of months, someone close to me became a victim of one of these scams. This person was a recently divorced, elderly person who was living on their own for the first time in their life. They used a computer and email on a daily basis but were still not the most tech-savvy.
This person had received a fake email from a computer software company stating they were going to charge $500 to the bank account they had on file unless this person called the phone number provided within 24 hours. Immediately this person felt fear that they would be charged such a large amount. Without thinking the matter through further, they called the number provided.
The situation swiftly went downhill from there. Within two days, the fake company working out of a country on a completely different continent had remote access to the victim’s computer and all of the information they had stored on that computer, including their bank account. During these two days of terror for the victim, they were battered down with fear tactics. They were told they would only be given back access to their accounts once they provided money in the form of gift cards. As the scammer had access to the bank accounts, they were able to drain the savings account completely. The victim feared they would lose everything if they didn’t follow the instructions of the person on the phone.
Beyond the incredible financial toll that this scam put the victim through, they also had to deal with the emotional trauma of losing so much during a vulnerable time in their lives. They had no choice but to reach out to those closest to them for help, which was extremely difficult. This scam not only impacted the victim but impacted those around them.
I tell this story in hopes of helping other vulnerable people in the future. Being savvy enough to know how to spot a scam directed at you is not good enough anymore. Make sure those you care about are also educated on how to spot them. These scams have ripple effects that can last a long time. We need to ensure we do our part to stop them. Here are a few tips to help avoid these same situations in the future:
1. Check in often with those around you who you perceive to be more vulnerable to a scam.
2. Forward information or articles on scams to those around you.
3. Ensure proper storage of confidential information.
4. Use direct deposit for any sort of benefit payment or incoming regular deposits.
5. Never give out credit card, banking, social security number, Medicare or other personal information over the phone or internet unless you are absolutely sure the receiver of the information is who they say they are.
6. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Do your research and be skeptical.
These are just a few tips that may help yourself or someone you know avoid becoming victims of scams. Protect yourself, protect your loved ones and do your part to make this world a little better than we found it.
Amery Smock is a cybersecurity Analyst at the National Information Assurance Training and Education Center at Idaho State University and Master of Business Administration candidate at the College of Business. In her free time, Amery enjoys birdwatching, expanding her stamp collection and volunteering at the local animal shelter to help take of the cats.