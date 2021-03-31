POCATELLO — Please join us on Friday as we host First Friday Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Stroll through the downtown area and enjoy the various art and entertainment by local and regional artists.
Plan on ending your Art Walk stroll at one of the many downtown restaurants, breweries and bars that typically offer dinner and beverage specials. Parking is free, and you are sure to see old friends and experience some amazing artwork.
The Firehouse Gallery, N. Arthur (across from Pocatello High School gym), to host the Idaho State University string ensemble, with Choi and Cox performing live upstairs in the Firehouse beginning at 6 p.m.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, will be featuring The Coin Merchant and a shop full of spring décor.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main, will host Teresa Danzer, who specializes in repurposed furniture and wood items, custom chairs and original paintings.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main, will host Taylor Bunn, a local wildlife photographer.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main, will be hosting Family Services Alliance.
Keller Williams Realty East Idaho, N. Main, to welcome mixed-media artist Sierra Scott.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, will be featuring their shrimp gouda bacon mac and cheese. The date night special for the evening will include any two pastas, any breadbasket and two side salads for $28.99.
Cherub Capers, 115 N. Main, will be showing a curated collection of vintage Easter and springtime home décor and gifts.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of N. Main St., will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, W. Center, will be hosting ceramicist Cole Hohne.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center will be featuring various art. Ron Lewis will be their guest artist. Come visit Shady’s new second location in the historic Kane building.
The First National Bar, W. Center, to host Kenneth Hamilton, a rattle can artist.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main, will be hosting singer Lenet Neifert. Be sure to visit their second floor, full of new inventory. All inventory 10-20% on Friday during Art Walk and all day Saturday.
Station Square, 200 S. Main, will be featuring handcrafted beverages at Crafted. A Taste of Hawaii will be open until 7 p.m. Be sure to try their famous pokè and guava cheesecake.
DNH Studios, Station Square Suite G, featured guest is Ashlie from Sweet Sunflower Idaho showing handmade gifts for Easter. DNH will be launching their Clean Kids Collection of Glycerin Soap and mini-bath bombs in fun fragrances — ideal for Easter baskets. Refreshments.
A Family Affair Candle Company, 200 S. Main, Suite Q, will host photographer David O'Riordan.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main, will be hosting local photographer, Amber Alder.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville, will host local artist and art teacher Mark Daniels. Mark has created a series that represents the vibe that guests experience when visiting The Yellowstone Restaurant. Happy hour 4 to 6 p.m. followed by dinner menu specials.
The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and open mic beginning at 7 p.m.
The Gallows Framing and Gifts, 140 S. 4th, to host Stacey Barker. Stacey of Barking Goat Studios will be presenting his unique animal paintings, along with some T-shirts and prints.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st, will host pop artist painter Nick Hottman, and in the loft, The Relyx will be performing from 8 to 10 p.m. Grab a cold brew, enjoy dinner and live music.
Hope Studios Photography and Events Space, 152 N. 2nd, to host Dominique Douglas.
The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main, will be hosting 3D artist Charlie Furrows and will also have live music starting at 9 p.m.
For more information, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.