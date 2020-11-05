POCATELLO — Join us this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. as we host First Friday Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come and experience art, music, food, fashion, home decor and the amazing talent in our community. Masks are requested with social distancing. All are welcome and parking is free.
Flowers By LD, 715 N. Main St., will be open late to kick off the holiday season on Friday. Due to COVID-19, they will be unable to have our traditional open house with food, drinks and festivities. However, they will be open with a smile under their masks. When visiting, please wear a mask and be cognizant of the space between you and others in the shop.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will host a local craft artist.
Enchantments LLC, 233 N. Main St., Suite B, will be open with a variety of jewelry, gems and other collectibles.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., will feature live music by Phil Dixon. Enjoy the music while you look at the new items added to the store.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of North Main Street, will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
Cherub Capers, 115 N. Main St., will be featuring vintage and new holiday decor and accessories by Bethany Lowe Designs, Kurt S. Adler, Debbie Mumm, Annalee and more.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center St., will be hosting Nick Hottman, graphic designer and fine artist. Stop in to see some of Nick’s work and check out what is in store for the upcoming snowboard season.
At the Historic Firehouse Museum, 226 N. Arthur Ave., Stan & Sharon Gates will be showcasing their new piece of historical art, a wood carving from Alaska. The piece was hand carved by renowned artists Mary and Jacques Regat and measures 10 feet by 5 feet.
One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., will host the band Lake, with warm up musician American Druid. Music starts at 7 p.m.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be featuring a variety of original art pieces, antiques and many one of a kind items.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be hosting artist Ashlie Bird with her pencil sketches. Squared Pocatello Co-Working will be hosting Sita Belly Dancers at Station Square.
Mind Your Body, 324. Main, will host Ashley Delonas, Mountain Girl Studio. Plus, Dee will be artistically doing hennas, and Becky will be doing reflexology work.
Yellowstone Restaurant, 313 Whiskey Bar and the Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting eighth-grade artist Avva Kinnersley. Avva creates sculptures and paintings. You are also welcome to enjoy happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Open mic night starts at 7 p.m. at the Union Taproom.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., will be hosting the still life paintings of Aspen Nyschelle, with music in the loft by Shawn Barnby.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will have featured artist Alex Haddock selling his uniquely handcrafted knives from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Gallows Frames & Gifts, 140 S. Fourth Ave., invites you to experience the art of the perfect present. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.