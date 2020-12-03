Join us this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. as we host a First Friday Art Walk. Come stroll and shop for the holidays in Historic Downtown Pocatello and find that perfect gift, enjoy Christmas music, take a photo with Santa and friends, and stay for a delicious dinner. This evening features extended shopping hours for your convenience.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will offer a plethora of gift ideas for the holidays. Frosty will be visiting for photos.
Main Street Music, 401 N. Main St., will be featuring 30 to 50 percent off select items and buy one/get one on string purchases. Open until 7 p.m.
Enchantments LLC, 233 N. Main St., Suite B, will be open with a variety of jewelry, gems and other collectables.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., will feature wonderful gift ideas for all those on your list.
Old Town Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will be having a Christmas sale on Friday and Saturday, during regular business hours. They will be serving holiday cheer, beverages and treats.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of North Main Street, will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., will be serving this month’s art walk special: their delicious lobster and shrimp mac and cheese.
Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St., will be hosting a holiday open house on Friday and Saturday during regular business hours.
Cherub Capers, 115 N. Main St., will have buy one/get one half off all holiday-themed products. They will also offer complimentary gift wrapping on purchases.
The Paris Creative Studio at The Paris is now open for hourly rentals, co-working space use, as well as event hosting. They are offering 50 percent off your first month's membership, with memberships starting as low as $150 per month. People can walk through the space anytime during art walk hours each month.
CozyBelle, 312 W. Center St. inside Huddlle West, will be will be offering 10 percent off for the evening.
One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., will be showing new works by C. Furrows at 5 p.m., followed by music from Strings Attached and Jarid Greene after art walk.
Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St., will be hosting Santa in their beautiful window. They will have candy canes for the kids and the North Pole mailbox will be outside for letters to Santa. Vocalist Lenet Neifert will be singing live Christmas Carols.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be hosting the following during art walk: Alexa Sluder will be providing beautiful music. Grandma’s Pantry will have delicious homemade jams. Christmas Decorating Elves will have beautifully crafted Christmas decorations to add beauty to your home. Herb Dopp will have his art on display. He will also have his coloring book available. The Grinch will be visiting for photos.
DNH Studios, also at Station Square, will be celebrating its second anniversary with music, shopping and tasty treats from Bake My Day. Their local featured artist will be Jessica Elgan of Idaho Handmade with Love.
Mind Your Body, 324 S. Main St., will host Ashley with Mountain Sage, presenting a selection of wonderful holiday gifts to purchase. Make your own gingerbread cards with Morgan. Mini massages, dancing, and Pilates equipment tours.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 313 Whiskey Bar and the Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will host jewelry artist Jade Crutcher. They will have half off drinks and $2 off appetizers during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m., and the Union Taproom will host open mic starting at 7 p.m.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., will be hosting painter Kabrie Walters, who will be showing watercolor paintings in the dining room. Enjoy Tony Stocks' new band, Papas Famosas, performing from 8 to 10 p.m. in The Loft.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will have new winter merchandise on sale, including warm beanies and sweatshirts with Barricade logos. They will also have gift certificates. Ask about their monthly wine club when you stop in.
Gallows Frames & Gifts, 140 S. Fourth Ave., invites you to join them for art walk. They will be spreading holiday cheer all day long, serving eggnog (available in-house and to-go), and they are excited to show you the very latest in Christmas stocking stuffers and holiday decor.
For more information, visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.