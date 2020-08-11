Monte and Farhana Hibbert of Pocatello celebrated the 30-year wedding anniversary with an outdoor reception on Friday at their home in Pocatello.
Monte Cache Hibbert and Farhana Zaidi were married on Aug. 14, 1990, in Hailey, Idaho. They were sealed on Aug. 14, 1991, at the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Monte graduated from Ricks College in pre-medicine in 1988. He earned high honors with a bachelor’s degree in microbiology and minors in Spanish and chemistry from Idaho State University in 1991. He graduated from the LDS Institute of Religion and ISU’s Army ROTC Program, earning a commission as an officer in the Idaho Army National Guard. He earned a master’s degree in microbiology from ISU in 1995. He is continuing research toward a Ph.D. in engineering and applied science at ISU.
Monte served an 18-month deployment in 2004-2005 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom III as a public affairs officer with the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Brigade Combat Team. Monte retired as a major from the Idaho Army National Guard in 2009 and was honored as the Military Person of the Year in 2018.
Monte works for Paragon Systems, Inc. as a federal protective security officer. He also works as a support broker and a community support worker, helping adults with disabilities receive services.
Farhana graduated with high honors with a bachelor’s degree in biology from ISU in 1993, as Outstanding Student of the Year in the Department of Biological Sciences. She graduated from the LDS Institute of Religion. Farhana earned a master’s degree in organizational communication with an emphasis in speech communication from ISU in 2006. She is working on a doctorate in educational leadership with an emphasis in higher education at ISU.
Farhana works as the regional director for U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo. She serves as a commissioner on Serve Idaho: the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.
Monte and Farhana started HIBBCO Publishing in May 1995. They published IDAHO Unido, a bilingual English/Spanish newspaper, for 16 years. The business was a winner of US West New Ventures Seed Money Competition, Hispanic Media Award and the Outstanding Hispanic Media Award from the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs. The Hibberts retired the newspaper in 2011.
Farhana received the Head Start Parent of the Year Award from the Idaho Head Start Association in 2015 and was recognized as Parent of the Year by the National Head Start Association in 2016.
Monte and Farhana have six children: Caleb, 26; Sarah (Tyler) Johnson, 23; Priscilla, 19; Joy, 10; Adam, 8; and Hannah, 5. Their first grandchild, Lance Tyler Johnson, was born in January. Priscilla is serving a Spanish-speaking mission in Mesa, Arizona for the LDS church.
Monte is the son of Dr. Larry Eugene and Janet Lee Allen Hibbert of Sugar City, Idaho.
Farhana is the daughter of Mohammed Kazmain Zaidi and Shahnaz Fatema Rizvi, longtime residents of Pocatello, who now reside in Houston, Texas.