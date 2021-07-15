POCATELLO — Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, an outreach program of the Montana State University’s College of Arts & Architecture, is pleased to announce the 2021 season features productions of “A Midsummers Night’s Dream” on July 22 and “Cymbeline” July 24 on the ISU quad at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The plays are free and open to the public, so plan ahead to get a good seat on the lawn.
“After enduring a year of uncertainty, we are so thrilled to be looking at our 2021 season where we are able once again to engage our amazing communities with live, free professional theatre. Our greatest passion at MSIP is the opportunity that we’ve had for 49 years to bring families and neighbors together to share a picnic and enjoy the splendor of Shakespeare’s world, a world that is so relevant to our own,” said Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director.
Touring for its 49th year, the MSIP company will travel nearly 7,000 miles putting on productions throughout Montana and neighboring states. All performances are offered free to audiences in local parks and public spaces. MSIP relies on grants, corporate sponsorships and thousands of individual donors to support the free performances.
Local sponsors this year are the Pocatello Arts Council, ISU Summer Activities and Lookout Credit Union. Audience members are invited to bring food and beverages, and blankets and lawn chairs. Come early to get a good view of the stage.
To learn more about the upcoming Montana Shakespeare in the Parks season, please visit shakespeareintheparks.org.