Out of the mouths of babes profound things can still be learned.
Not long ago Tucker and his mom went hiking up in the mountains. Their goal was to hike up Adams Canyon to the waterfall and return. It is about a 4 mile hike to reach that waterfall. Tucker at first did not want to go. He wanted to go to the park, but when they pulled up at the trailhead, Tucker unbuckled his car seat and as soon as Mom opened the door, he jumped out and took off up the trail. He was ready to go.
They set out and Tucker was so determined that he took the lead with his mom following close behind. It is not an easy trail. It gets rocky and steep. But nothing seemed to daunt Tucker. He would come to those obstacles and over he would go. Mom was a little concerned, after all Tucker’s only 3 years old and 3’ 4” feet tall. “Tucker, do you need some help?” she asked. Tucker turned around and said, “Mom, I got this,” and over he went.
Well, you know Moms—ever watching and concerned. She kept saying it—“Tucker do you need some help.” and each time she would extend her hand to help him. The answer was always the same. “Mom, I got this.” And he would push her hand away.
Apparently she asked it enough times that Tucker started getting annoyed. At one point, he turned round, glared at his mother and said, “Mom, I Got This!”
Now sometimes she did have to catch him and help him just a bit, but he didn’t ask for it, and he certainly didn’t want her to. A couple times she didn’t catch him soon enough and he scraped his knee. But up that trail he went—four miles. He wanted to see everything. There was a rock along the trail five or six feet tall, that’s huge when you’re three, and he climbed up on top to get a better view.
Just as they were nearing the top, literally just minutes from the waterfall, they came to one last obstacle. They had to climb up and over some large rocks, and then get across the stream. Tucker stopped—staring at what was in front of him, and said without turning around, “Mom, I don’t got this.” He stuck out his hand and said “You got this.” Mom took his hand and together mother and son ascended to the glory of the waterfall.
I think Tucker has it about right. We should be eager to make the climb back to our Heavenly Father. We should be tough and determined to get past obstacles and not whine, but when all is said and done, when it comes to getting home at last, we have to say as he said, “Father, I don’t got this, You got this,” and raise our hands for help. It is, after all, by grace that we are saved after all we can do.
