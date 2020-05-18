POCATELLO — The Idaho Field of Heroes Committee has decided that the most responsible way to honor those lost in support of the global war on terrorism is to erect a modified version of the field this year. The field will be at Century High School, 7801 W. Diamond Back Drive in Pocatello. It is open to the public for 24 hours every day.
Those visiting the field are welcome to get out of their cars and walk around; however, everything will be set up in a way that it can be observed from inside a vehicle.
Virtual dedication and closing ceremonies will be held via Facebook Live on Friday with a 10 a.m. dedication ceremony, and a 5 p.m. closing ceremony on Monday.
All materials for this memorial are donated or purchased with contributions from the community.
For more information, like us on Facebook at Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial. You may also call us at 208-329-6136 or email us at idahofohm@gmail.com
The Field of Heroes is a one-of-a-kind tribute to every service member who has died in Iraq or Afghanistan since 9/11.