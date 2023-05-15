Modern Printing

Modern Printing 

 Photo courtesy of Bingham County Historical Society

Born in 1942 and raised in Pocatello, Idaho, Robert W. (Bob) Murray entered the Air Force in 1960, where he trained as an electrician, and served until 1965. While he was away, his father, Lee G. Murry, and a partner from Idaho Falls purchased Modern Printing from Gladys Duncan, the widow of the original owner. The partner from Idaho Falls lasted only one year, and Lee bought him out.

Modern Printing was located, at the time, in the original Keslers Market building in the 500 block of west Bridge Street, on the north side of the street. In the early days, Lee Murray continued his job as a switchman at Union Pacific Railroad in Pocatello. Bob’s mother, Estelle, kept the printshop open, took orders, and served as the bookkeeper until Lee arrived in the afternoon to do the layout and printing. Bob worked with his parents for a while after returning from the Air Force.

