Born in 1942 and raised in Pocatello, Idaho, Robert W. (Bob) Murray entered the Air Force in 1960, where he trained as an electrician, and served until 1965. While he was away, his father, Lee G. Murry, and a partner from Idaho Falls purchased Modern Printing from Gladys Duncan, the widow of the original owner. The partner from Idaho Falls lasted only one year, and Lee bought him out.
Modern Printing was located, at the time, in the original Keslers Market building in the 500 block of west Bridge Street, on the north side of the street. In the early days, Lee Murray continued his job as a switchman at Union Pacific Railroad in Pocatello. Bob’s mother, Estelle, kept the printshop open, took orders, and served as the bookkeeper until Lee arrived in the afternoon to do the layout and printing. Bob worked with his parents for a while after returning from the Air Force.
Boeing in Seattle put out the word that they were hiring returning veterans, so Bob and his wife moved to Seattle for one of those jobs. After 6 years, Boeing had a big layoff leaving Bob in search of employment. He was hired by Sudden Printing and after a short training period, Bob found himself managing one of their seven stores.
Lee urged Bob to return to Blackfoot to help with the growing workload at Modern Printing. This move became difficult because Bob and his wife, Sandra, had a hard time finding someone to buy their Seattle home. Bob ended up returning alone, leaving his wife in Seattle to deal with the house. Once the family was moved, they bought a double-side trailer and placed it on the corner of Lilac and Parkway Drive, in the Parkway Trailer court. That trailer was flooded to a depth of four feet in the Teton Dam flood of 1976. Government restitution money paid off the mortgage and allowed the family to purchase their next home.
During this time period, Lee Murray moved Modern Printing to 125 NW Main Street. This location had been the ‘In Between Bar’ and the needed remodeling was done by Lee’s pastor, who was a carpenter. This spot is currently Mr Pizza.
In 1986, Lee went in with Gale Lim to purchase the old International Harvester building at 691 NW Main. Lee took the north half for Modern Printing, while Gale took the south half for Lim Construction. Extensive remodeling was needed since the old coal furnace had blackened the walls with soot. The whole place had to be pressure washed at a cost of $1000 before work could begin.
During his time in the business, Bob saw many changes, as printing progressed from the now-antiquated typesetter to offset presses, to full-color digital presses. The business soon featured old-fashioned and computerized typesetting, a complete art department, and the capability to do commercial printing. Bob Murray was once quoted in Blackfoot's Morning News, saying, "we print anything that doesn't involve newspaper work." (Nov 24, 1986) Since that time, printing has moved into the digital realm, and though it was once a challenge as well as an adventure, Bob has always enjoyed seeing a print job come together to completion.
Lee Murray also instilled in his son a solid business philosophy of service, quality, and price, which is still emphasized at Modern Printing to this day.
The Murray family has enjoyed -- and is still enjoying -- serving the regional community for all its printing needs. Bob's daughter, Rhonda Robinson, now a third-generation owner/operator has recently taken the reins of Modern Printing. Along with the community of Blackfoot and surrounding areas, Rhonda
wishes her father, Bob, a HAPPY RETIREMENT after 50 years in the printing business.
Bob’s son, Mike Murray, has an auto repair shop on Parsons Street. Another daughter, Johnette, lives in Boise. Her husband is a store manager for Albertsons.
Modern Printing's business hours continue to be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
