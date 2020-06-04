The current Miss Shoshone-Bannock has found a niche in the market and is selling masks featuring Native American designs that are popular across the country.
Stormie Perdash — who previously was a model for two years in Los Angeles and was an extra in an episode of "Westworld" on HBO — started making the masks in mid-March.
They have been popular through her followers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and other social media.
The masks have been especially popular with buyers in New York, New Mexico and Los Angeles.
“It's the hot spots, but other places, too,” she said.
Perdash, 24, says the whole business just kind of took off and now it's a daily job.
So far she's sold over 1,500 of the masks for $15 each. But a lot of the income from the sales goes right back into shipping and to buying more fabric, and into the interfacing material to make the masks, she said.
She says the Native American designs are what separates them from other masks.
Also, the interface material acts as a filter. So her masks have layers of cotton and the interfacing filter to provide some aid, though they're not N95 masks.
The masks she makes typically are used while people are shopping at grocery stores or just out on general errands in the public.
“It will catch what you're breathing,” she said. “Both what you're breathing (in) and if you're sick then you aren't giving anything out as well.”
She said the most popular design is what's called a grandma scarf in the Native community.
“Most of the older women or grandmas in our community like to wear them over their heads, so people like to use those masks to create different things, she said.
There's also a beaded floral design, which is a floral design printed onto cotton fabric that's extremely popular.
Perdash got the idea to make the masks when she saw some people post images of their masks online. And before she decided to make the masks, she was making skirts, so she already had the necessary sewing skills, and in addition to the design they wear well.
“They're pretty comfortable,” she said.
The masks all have their own variations of colors. She usually posts onto Instagram what designs are available. There are currently around 20 designs.
She basically makes everything that goes into the masks except for the direct patterns on fabric. And she gets the fabric from the local Jo-Ann's Fabric business.
The process includes buying the fabric, cutting the fabric and the interfacing into the mask pattern, she said.
Then she adds the elastic for the ears and it's ready. She says it takes around 15 minutes to make each mask. And her 16-year-old little sister, Kree Burnett, helps out with the process.
Perdash says the venture was a logical one for her.
“I would say that I've always been kind of a seamstress and just sewed skirts here and there, nothing too big,” she said. “But masks have really taken off.”
No one's sure how long the pandemic will last, but people use them to go grocery shopping and similar tasks that require being in the public. So they like to have different designs.
“They're becoming more like how we think of T-shirts with everybody wanting their own version, different styles,” she said.
The masks are available through stormie-perdash.myshopify.com.