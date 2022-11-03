POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello is excited to announce the addition of a new PistenBully 100 Series snow grooming machine for the Mink Creek Nordic Center.

Thanks to a generous $281,000 donation from Idaho Central Credit Union, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department was able to purchase the new PistenBully 100 Series snow grooming machine.

