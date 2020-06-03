The children of Mike and Connie Dubbe happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary.
Mike and Connie were married on June 6, 1970, in Elko, Nevada. Mike retired from the railroad after 44 years, and Connie retired from the Marshall Public Library.
The couple has enjoyed traveling and supporting their grandkids throughout the years with their sports and activities, as well as camping, fishing and going for long, scenic drives.
Mike and Connie have been blessed with two children, Shelley (Mark) Huelsman and Daren (Tracie) Dubbe and four beautiful grandchildren — Hailey, Kylie, Hunter and Kassidy. They also have a beloved dog, Cooper.
Please join us in congratulating our parents for their 50 years of marriage. We love you, Mom and Dad.