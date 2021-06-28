Mike and Charolette Kissel will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 8. They met during Mike’s time serving in the United States Air Force in Charolette’s home state of New Mexico. They raised their five children, Bobby, Crystal, Clay, Amanda and Tyrel, in Inkom.
They are the proud grandparents of 14 grandchildren. They have been active volunteers in their church and community throughout their marriage.
They enjoy traveling, spending time outdoors and supporting their grandchildren in their many endeavors.
We would like to congratulate them on this incredible milestone and thank them for their example of love and devotion. Their children invite you to celebrate with them on July 8 at 6 p.m. at the Inkom Pavilion, 476 Dean St.