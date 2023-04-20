Idaho STEM Action Center and Idaho STEM Ecosystem staff, chief science officers for several Idaho schools, and Kelly Greene (center), chief operations officer at SciTech Institute, which oversees the CSO initiative internationally, gather for a group photo at the ecosystem's spring convening. The Idaho EcosySTEM -- a network of partners from PreK-12 and higher education, out-of-school educators, business and industry, nonprofits, state agencies, legislators, and the Governor's Office -- held its spring convening at the Shoshone-Bannock Event Center in Fort Hall March 30-31. The Chief Science Officers program immerses youth in developing educational science, technology, engineering, and math activities in and out of the classroom, with CSOs elected by their fellow students or selected by classroom teachers to serve as ambassadors for STEM and innovation.
FORT HALL - The Idaho STEM EcosySTEM recognized two organizations that have played major roles in making the Gem State a nationally recognized leader in science, technology, engineering, and math education. The network presented Micron Technology and Idaho National Laboratory with the 2023 STEM Impact Award at its spring convening in Fort Hall March 31.
"Before the Idaho STEM EcosySTEM -- and before even the Idaho STEM Action Center -- these two organizations led the way in science, technology, engineering, and math," Idaho STEM Action Center executive director Caty Solace said. "In addition to the revolutionary work in their respective industries, Micron and Idaho National Laboratory understood early on the importance of working with educators and community leaders to ensure the Gem State prospers. Both organizations have made, and continue to make, groundbreaking investments to create a skilled workforce and informed citizens. Idaho is what it is today in no small part due to their leadership."
She said both organization's roles in promoting science and engineering in Idaho cannot be overstated. According to Solace, the Micron Foundation has contributed more than $100 million to improve the communities where their team members live and work through grants, programs, and other volunteer efforts. Likewise, she said INL has provided internships for Idaho students, scholarships, research support for curious and innovative explorers, and foundational support for our communities for decades.
"My hope is this recognition will offer a model of leadership for other organizations across the state to follow as we all aim to turn the Gem State into the STEM State," Solace said
Jennifer Jackson, INL's K-12 STEM program manager, said she and her colleagues were thrilled to receive the accolade.
"We are very honored at Idaho National Laboratory to be recognized for our impact on STEM in Idaho and proud to stand with another STEM superstar, Micron," Jackson said. "Idaho National Laboratory has been part of the STEM Action Center since its inception and there is no doubt about its tremendous value to education, workforce development, and Idaho's economy. The future of Idaho is bright and we remain committed to opening doors of opportunity for Idaho students."
The Idaho STEM EcosySTEM is a network of partners from PreK-12 and higher education, out-of-school educators, business and industry, nonprofits, state agencies, legislators, and the Governor's Office. The group is working to build awareness of and ensure equitable access to science, technology, engineering, and math education opportunities and careers. It also seeks to align STEM education with Idaho's current and future workforce needs, create successful metrics for STEM education and programming, and build momentum for STEM within the state and nationally.
The STEM Learning Ecosystem Community of Practice accepted Idaho as a member in 2019 after the state established the Idaho STEM EcosySTEM, joining 88 other STEM ecosystems from across the county and the world. The STEM Action Center, which works to address talent shortages and create a stronger Idaho with STEM learning opportunities for all, coordinated the state's application process. The agency, under the Executive Office of the Governor, also currently serves as the backbone organization for the Idaho STEM EcosySTEM.
