Idaho STEM Action Center and Idaho STEM Ecosystem staff, chief science officers for several Idaho schools, and Kelly Greene (center), chief operations officer at SciTech Institute, which oversees the CSO initiative internationally, gather for a group photo at the ecosystem's spring convening. The Idaho EcosySTEM -- a network of partners from PreK-12 and higher education, out-of-school educators, business and industry, nonprofits, state agencies, legislators, and the Governor's Office -- held its spring convening at the Shoshone-Bannock Event Center in Fort Hall March 30-31. The Chief Science Officers program immerses youth in developing educational science, technology, engineering, and math activities in and out of the classroom, with CSOs elected by their fellow students or selected by classroom teachers to serve as ambassadors for STEM and innovation. 

 Photo courtesy of Idaho STEM Action Center

FORT HALL - The Idaho STEM EcosySTEM recognized two organizations that have played major roles in making the Gem State a nationally recognized leader in science, technology, engineering, and math education. The network presented Micron Technology and Idaho National Laboratory with the 2023 STEM Impact Award at its spring convening in Fort Hall March 31.

"Before the Idaho STEM EcosySTEM -- and before even the Idaho STEM Action Center -- these two organizations led the way in science, technology, engineering, and math," Idaho STEM Action Center executive director Caty Solace said. "In addition to the revolutionary work in their respective industries, Micron and Idaho National Laboratory understood early on the importance of working with educators and community leaders to ensure the Gem State prospers. Both organizations have made, and continue to make, groundbreaking investments to create a skilled workforce and informed citizens. Idaho is what it is today in no small part due to their leadership."

