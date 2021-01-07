Merl H. Bloxham will celebrate his 95th birthday on Jan. 15. He is the son of Thomas and Elsie Henderson Bloxham. He was born in Downey, Idaho, the second youngest and only surviving child of 12 children.
Merl married LeOra Austin July 18, 1945, in Pocatello. They were sealed in the Logan Temple on May 4, 1964. LeOra died Aug. 24, 2010. Merl married Chelsea Athel Austin in Franklin, Idaho on July 9, 2011. They were sealed in the Logan Temple on Aug. 3, 2013.
Merl lived in Downey, Idaho for most of his life. In 1977 he moved to Franklin. In 2013 he moved to Logan, Utah. He made many friends and loved the people in every community he lived in. He loves his daily walk, and that is one of the things that he misses most as aging has impacted his physical capabilities. He also loved to build or repair things. He could maintain almost anything around the house, including woodworking, remodeling, electrical and plumbing. He even has an entertaining story about lowering the ceiling of a long and narrow room by jumping on it while remodeling a house — while LeOra was standing in that room. He was a marvelous auto mechanic, and he taught many of these skills to his two oldest sons who worked at the Texaco Station with him.
Merl has lived a broad variety of experiences. He is a World War II Army veteran. He has been self-employed as a carpenter/electrician and managed a farm implement business. He owned and operated the Downey Texaco service station for 12 years until health concerns forced its sale. Beginning in 1969, he commuted from Downey to Pocatello as a postal worker and then became postmaster in Franklin in 1977, where he later retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
He has also served multiple communities as mayor, city councilman, planning and zoning commissioner, or district magistrate’s commissioner. He has served as a volunteer fireman. He has also served in various officer positions in civic clubs including, Lions and American Legion.
Merl is an active member in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has served in leadership and clerical positions in multiple wards and stakes and as Logan Temple officiator.
His children include Karen Hebdon, West Point, Utah; Linda Anderson, Logan, Utah; Lee (Peggy) Bloxham, Foreman, Arkansas; Kevin (Debbie) Bloxham, Pocatello, Idaho; Paula (Don) Knighton, Syracuse, Utah; Tim Bloxham, Pocatello, Idaho; and an extended family embracing Athel’s children. He also has many, many grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren.
If you know Merl, please call him or send him a note at P.O. Box 4083, Logan, Utah 84323, as COVID-19 is limiting other contact.