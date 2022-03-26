Blanket statements about health practices need to be examined closely.
No medicine, no supplement, no movement, no diet, no shot, no practice fits everyone.
I ran across an article the other day that provided yet one more reason for personalized medicine, and a reduction in general health policies.
This article explained something I have empirically witnessed as a physician who talks to a lot of women either in or going into their menopausal years.
I have been told repeatedly that it is hard for many of them to exercise due to shortness of breath.
They do not have lung issues, they do not smoke, they have no allergies — it seems out of nowhere, they are sort of breath.
I have worked up a few of these cases to the point of lung scans and pulmonology consults. The results: they have shortness of breath and even the lung doctors cannot figure it out.
European researchers published an article in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine by the American Thoracic Society entitled “Menopause is Associated with Accelerated Lung Function Decline.”
This article stated that the decline in hormones from menopause causes a change in lung function equivalent to smoking 20 cigarettes a day over 10 years. This may make it difficult to do any strenuous activity, and cause shortness of breath and fatigue.
One explanation the authors provided was that the hormonal changes of menopause that also have been linked to systemic inflammation are associated with a decline of lung function.
Additionally, these hormonal changes have been implicated in osteoporosis, as when bones shrink due to lack of hormones being present, it causes a shortening of the chest vertebrae height thereby limiting the amount of air a person can inhale.
Hormone replacement has several blanket statements about it. Most tend to be negative.
This is not fair to the many women who greatly improve their quality of life with hormones. Every individual is different and risks vs. benefits are different for every single person. Be wary of all-encompassing statements about your health.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.