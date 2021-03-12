POCATELLO — The latest display at the Marshall Public Library is a family affair.
Library Assistant Annie Mendoza and her daughters, Alina and Amara, are showcasing their creative and collecting hobbies of crafting, crocheting and coin collecting on the second floor of the library.
Annie’s passion is crafting home décor. Starting with wood, paint, paper, vinyl and even items she’s picked up at local thrift shops or dollar stores, she creates signs, decorations, display pieces, paper art and more. Patrons may have already seen her handiwork at the Marshall Public Library where she’s made everything from labels to signs and other items. Her efforts have even caught the eye of the Idaho Commission for Libraries where she made a video for the group explaining how Cricut machines can enhance library spaces.
“I love to create things and put a part of me into something I make, whether I keep it or give it to others,” Annie said. “It's humbling to have my family's things on display, but I wanted to do it so others can see that any hobby you develop is worthwhile and can bring you and your family together. It's also a great outlet for your mental well-being.”
For 10-year-old Alina, her creative outlet is crocheting. In addition to colorful crocheted bags, she recently taught herself how to make a “chunky blanket.”
“Crocheting is relaxing and fun, and it’s pretty simple to crochet,” said Alina. “It's a fun way to earn money doing something I like.”
Meanwhile, 8-year-old Amara’s ever-growing coin collection includes a two-cent piece dating back to the Civil War, a steel cent made during World War II and currencies from around the globe.
“I like to collect coins because it makes me feel like I'm traveling to the past, and I wonder who may have touched each coin,” Amara said.
The display will be up through April.
