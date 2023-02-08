Melvin Arthur Betty and Ingrid Else Betty will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on March 1. Sixty-five beautiful years ago, Ingrid would take her dog for a daily walk in Wiesbaden, Germany. She noticed a fine-looking gentleman in a U.S. Air Force uniform. A few months later, Ingrid turned 18 years old and sang in the choir festival. Afterward, there was a dance, and Melvin asked Ingrid to dance. Six months later, he asked her to marry him.
"I don't think anybody that I know got married as many times as we did in one day," said Ingrid.
Melvin was a soldier with the U.S. Air Force. Melvin and Ingrid married at 9 a.m. by American law, at 11 a.m. by German law, and 3 p.m. at the beautiful Lutheran church. The reception was held at a German restaurant. Later, Melvin and Ingrid moved to Pocatello.
Melvin retired from a branch claims manager position for American State Insurance Company and Safeco. They are blessed to have four children — (Jack) Liz Betty, Twin Falls; (Patricia) Risden Neeser, Pocatello; (Thomas) Michelle Betty, Pocatello; and (James) Toni Betty, Pocatello. Eleven amazing grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren bring them an abundance of happiness.
Melvin enjoys hunting and fishing. Ingrid loves to knit, sew and bake goodies. She devotes a lot of time to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Over the years, Melvin and Ingrid have traveled to Florida, Texas, California and Mexico. They both enjoy traveling to Canada where Ingrid's family lives.
"We are so grateful for your example of hard work you have given us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.