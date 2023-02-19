Melvin Arthur Betty and Ingrid Else Betty will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on March 1. Sixty-five beautiful years ago, Ingrid would take her dog for a daily walk in Wiesbaden, Germany. She noticed a fine-looking gentleman in a U.S. Air Force uniform. A few months later, Ingrid turned 18 years old and sang in the choir festival. Afterward, there was a dance, and Melvin asked Ingrid to dance. Six months later, he asked her to marry him.

“I don’t think anybody that I know got married as many times as we did in one day,” said Ingrid.

