BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Sheriff deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office have much to celebrate thanks to a $50,000 donation that will buy the best body armor and ballistic helmets available on the market.

This $50,000 donation by Melaleuca is in addition to the $50,000 that The Wellness Company gave earlier this year. All told, Melaleuca has contributed $100,000 to help BCSO deputies protect themselves.

