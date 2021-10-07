POCATELLO — Plan to join the League of Women Voters of Pocatello for three forums to meet Pocatello and Chubbuck mayoral and city council candidates in contested races. The forums will be held virtually via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During each one-hour forum, candidates will present their perspectives by participating in a discussion of prewritten questions from League members. In this format, there will be no rebuttals, nor questions from the audience.

The first forum will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pocatello mayor and City Council Seat 6 candidates will be participating. On Thursday at 7 p.m., the forum will feature Pocatello City Council seats 4 and 5 candidates. The last forum will be held on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. Candidates in contested races for Chubbuck mayor and City Council will share their views.

Join the virtual forums to learn about the candidates’ positions on current issues. Just go to the League’s website at www.lwvid.org. Click on "events" to find the forum, then click on the hotlink to join the event. The recorded forums will be available on this website for viewing after each event.