BOISE — Medicare open enrollment begins Oct. 15.
For those seeking to enroll in new Medicare plans as well as those with Medicare looking to make changes to existing Prescription Drug or Medicare Advantage plans, the annual open enrollment period begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors from the Idaho Department of insurance are available to talk with Medicare beneficiaries and those eligible to join the federal health care program. SHIBA representatives can provide free Medicare information, including reviewing Medicare coverage options.
“Medicare can be confusing. However, Idaho consumers have options for plans that best fit their medical needs,” said Director Dean Cameron. “I strongly encourage consumers to seek guidance from our SHIBA representatives and a licensed agent.”
Call toll free 800-247-4422 to speak with a SHIBA counselor. SHIBA also offers monthly Medicare webinar workshops. To register for an upcoming Medicare webinar, please contact the SHIBA Helpline at 1-800-247-4422.