POCATELLO — Come join us for our free Medicare Annual Enrollment educational event regarding what Medicare means for you. We will be going over the A, B, C and D’s of Medicare, as well as your rights and options as a recipient. Bring your questions and a friend. We will be holding these events at the Silver Key Benefits until the library is open again for community events. Masks are highly encouraged, and social distancing will be practiced.
The enrollment event is set for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Silver Key Benefits office, 475 Yellowstone Ave. Ste. D in Pocatello. Seating is limited so please RSVP.
Presented by Silver Key Benefits, Pocatello
For more information, contact Cristie Stone at 208-220-3715 or Shelbi Ferdinand at 208-680-0585